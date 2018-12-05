Three weeks after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed that the Malibu home they shared had burned to ashes in November's California wildfires, news of another loss has emerged.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that thieves broke into Miley's storage unit and made off with multiple items.

According to law enforcement sources, someone broke into the pop star's storage facility, which is located in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley, and stole several guitars worth more than $10,000. It's unclear how they got in.

Amid all the chaos and heartbreak in Miley's life recent weeks -- in the wake of the fire, she also launched a new single with Mark Ronson titled "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" -- the theft initially went unnoticed, TMZ reports. "We're told Miley initially thought someone in the family had borrowed [the guitars]. She didn't realize they were actually stolen until today," TMZ writes.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe the guitars were swiped sometime in October. It appears they were the only things taken from the storage unit.

On Dec. 4, Miley visited "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" to talk about her new music and also opened up about the fire, the loss of her and Liam's home and how she's coping.

Miley spoke about how her new single, which was written in May, contains lyrics about a fire. "One of the lyrics is 'This burning house / There's nothing left / It's smoking and we both know it'… It was like this strange premonition," she told Ryan, as reported by E! News.

She said she's now healing and has "definitely learned a lot. My dad [Billy Ray Cyrus] has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments' and sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more ... I'm starting to really understand what that means now experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster. It's a really deep character challenge to see the way you react to loss."

Miley -- who, along with Liam, donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation to help the community as people rebuild their lives -- said she's had to make a choice about how she moves forward from the tragedy.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth and I think you always feel you don't have control especially when something happens that's a natural disaster because there's no beating nature... So to be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, 'What am I going to do about this?' And being an active member of my community, not as a celebrity figure, but just as a neighbor, has been a big growing experience," she said.