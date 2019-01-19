When Cardi B announced she and Offset were dunzo back in December, it seemed like a sudden end to what looked like a blissfully happy marriage from afar.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Now, a source close to the couple says the two might work things out after all.

Explaining that they've been in "constant communication" since breaking up over allegations Offset cheated, an insider tells Us Weekly the two aren't just in touch because of their co-parenting duties.

"[It's] for their daughter as well as because they love each other," says the source.

"Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there's a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon."

John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

With five Grammy nominations, a new video out and a starring role in Pepsi's upcoming, top-spot Super Bowl ad, Cardi's got her hands full on the work front.

She's also been traveling for performances at festivals from New Zealand to Los Angeles.

And while Cardi's rumored to have declined an invitation to join Maroon 5 onstage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, her Atlanta native ex is set to perform at an event before the game with Migos, potentially putting the two in close proximity.

Not that they've exactly been avoiding each other. Two weeks after their split, Cardi and Offset caught up in Puerto Rico for what Cardi said was a purely physical need to be, er ... satisfied.

Offset, on the other hand, seems 100 percent emotionally invested in the relationship, having denied allegations he was unfaithful, tweeted about his love for her and crashed her performance at the Rolling Loud festival with a "Take me back Cardi" sign made of flowers.

(It seemed like more than a coincidence to some that Offset happened to be dressed in colors that matched Cardi's costume and set design when he showed up onstage beside her.)

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

She later declined his offer.

The two reportedly got hitched in a secret ceremony in September 2017.