Is there hope for a reconciliation between Cardi B and Offset? He certainly hopes so, but it seems like an uphill battle.

On Dec. 8, while performing at Jingle Ball, Cardi changed the lyrics to her song "Motor Sport" to say, "I turn Offset on. I told him the other day we should get divorced."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi's wording comes a few days after she said on Instagram that she and the Migos rapper had split.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now. We're really good friends and we're really good business partners … but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said. "And it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

Offset, though, still has love for Cardi and even hopes the door has been left open for a reconciliation.

"I MISS CARDI," he tweeted on Dec. 9.

TMZ reported on Dec. 5 that the split came after text messages surfaced in which Offset allegedly reached out to two women about a possible sexual encounter.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and Offset married in September 2017 in their bedroom, but news of the wedding wasn't publicly known until June 2018.

"It might take time to get a divorce," Cardi said on Instagram on Dec. 4, "I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."