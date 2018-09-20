On her one year wedding anniversary, Cardi B gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her secret wedding.

On Thursday, the rapper shared an image of her and her husband, Offset, holding hands before a minister.

"TBT ...September 20th," she captioned the image.

Last year's wedding remained secret for about nine months until TMZ broke the news in June that they had secretly wed in their bedroom.

After the word of the secret wedding was out, Kulture's mom confirmed the reports.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi, 25, tweeted at the time. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper said the two of them just "woke up and decided to get married" one day last year. The rapper added that she said "I do" with "no dress, no makeup and no ring."

Cardi's cousin served as a witness to the ceremony.

Now we're all witnesses.