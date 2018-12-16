The drama continues!

Cardi B was in the middle of a performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, when Offset crashed the party.

The rapper showed up with a sign made of flowers that read "TAKE ME BACK CARDI" hoping that his estranged wife would do just that.

John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Unfortunately for Offset, things didn't quite go as planned. "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world. I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there," Offset told Cardi while the two were on stage.

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Cardi's response in the moment isn't known, but the singer took to Instagram later to share some thoughts. Most notably, she says she's not planning to get back with Offset, but wants people to be respectful of their former relationship.

The former couple split a few weeks ago after reports came out that Offset was trying to set up a threesome with two women (neither of whom were his wife and who was pregnant with their daughter Kulture at the time).

Since the split was announced, Offset has been vocal about his desire to get back with Cardi, who married him secretly in 2017.