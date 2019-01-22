Is Cardi B finally ready to take Offset back? Plus, more news

Cardi B shares heart-bedazzled pic of ex, Offset, says she wants to 'go home'

It seems like just a matter of time before Cardi B and Offset find their way back into each other's arms. Since the two called it quits last year over allegations Offset cheater, the Migos rapper has made multiple public pleas for his wife's love. It seems like she may finally be coming around. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Cardi shared a screenshot from a Facetime call with Offset, who was nuzzling the daughter the two share in the pic (via TMZ). Adding hearts to the image, Cardi wrote simply, "i wanna go home." The post comes on the heels of an Us Weekly report claiming Cardi and Offset are "in constant communication" and could be "fully back together very soon."

