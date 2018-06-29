Stop us if you've heard this before: Former "Counting On" star Derick Dillard is attacking transgender TLC star Jazz Jennings again.

Not surprisingly, Twitter users are giving him an earful.

The latest round of Derick's well-known stance on Jazz comes as she recovers from gender confirmation surgery.

"I'm doing great, thanks for all of the love and support," she captioned a selfie from the hospital.

Jill Duggar Dillard's husband, though, felt that he needed to comment on "I am Jazz" star's life-changing procedure.

"This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media," he tweeted. "A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken."

It didn't take long for Twitter users to unleash their voices. "Mind your own business," one user tweeted. Another said, "Come on Derick. Does it really matter to you? It's not your family or your business."

Other pointed out that Derick tweets about Jazz quite often.

"Why are you so obsessed with Jazz? She's a minor and is not a part of your life in any way. Your fixation on her is unsettling at best. MOVE ON," one person said. Another wrote, "Man you are really hung up on this Jazz. You are a bully, plain and simple. You claim you are a person of God but yet you spend so much of your time focusing hate and judgment on one person that you've seem to target which btw is a teenager girl."

Derick has made tweeting about Jazz a bit of a past time, having openly criticized her on multiple occasions.

"I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what's on tv these days," Derick wrote in November 2017.

Several people said he was being a "bully" for going after the teen reality TV star.

"Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can't vote til we're 18; our brains aren't fully developed til around 25," he said, later adding, "Never bullied anyone, just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on tv. I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so."

After the social media attacks, TLC, the network that carried his family's show, dropped Derick from its network.

Derick also has sparked controversy with his transphobic comments about Jazz on Twitter last August.

After TLC tweeted out a promotion for "I Am Jazz," he tweeted, "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." Derick also drew ire for using the pronoun "he" to refer to Jazz, who identifies as female, in other tweets.