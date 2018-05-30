Get the scoop on Kendall Jenner's new love interest, plus more news

Kendall Jenner linked to Sixers star Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner has moved on from Clippers-turned-Pistons star Blake Griffin -- to the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons. That's according to Page Six, which says "multiple sources" have confirmed the romance. The model, who's generally always low-key about her relationships, reportedly stepped out for lunch with the 21-year-old hoops star in New York City last week at Vandal. This week, their lunching took them to the West Coast, where they dined in Los Angeles together, according to another source. The flirty fun reportedly began "a few weeks" ago for the duo, who are said to have been spending time with mutual friends but keeping a close eye on their privacy by having "extra security measures" put in place for their outings.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018