Stars enjoying Memorial Day Weekend 2018

Who doesn't love a nice long weekend? While paying tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for America, stars took advantage of the extra day off to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend with their loved ones. Take Olivia Wilde, who snapped a selfie hanging out with her adorable son, Otis Sudeikis, on Instagram on May 27. Keep clicking to find out how more celebs spent MDW 2018.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby