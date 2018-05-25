Kate Hudson's maternity style with baby No. 3

Now that Kate Hudson has officially announced that she's expecting her third child -- and first girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa -- we thought we'd take a look at the rom-com queen's maternity looks during this joyous time... starting with this adorable snap she shared of herself holding her belly while wearing a simple patched-up cargo jacket over a white tee in May 2018. Mama Goldie Hawn's infectious smile only adds to the picture! Now keep reading for more of Kate's maternity looks during her third pregnancy...

