One of Allison Mack's "Smallville" costars was shocked to find out she was arrested for an alleged role in an alleged sex cult. In fact, the former costar said Allison never seemed sexual at all while she was on the show.

Sam Jones III spoke to TMZ about Allison, saying, "While we were on the show she had a boyfriend, so she was cool, so I guess she just became freaky. The inner freak just came out of her or something."

Allison, who played the wholesome Chloe Sullivan on "Smallville," was arrested last week and accused of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy for her alleged role in running a secretive sub-group within a "self-help group" called Nxivm. Many have said the sub-group was a sex cult called "DOS," and prosecutors claim Allison and co-founder Keith Raniere used coercive sex, restrictive diets and blackmail to keep the members quiet. Prosecutors allege that the women were essentially "slaves," while Allison and Keith were "masters."

On April 24, Allison, 35, was released from jail into her parents' custody after posting a $5 million bond. She is also barred from associating with any former or current members of Nxivm.

The news spread quickly through the "Smallville" community.

"Everybody's been blowing up my phone the last couple of days," Sam said. "I don't even know if it's true. First, people were sending me the news clippings, and then I heard she got arrested, so at the end of the day hopefully everybody involved is OK, and hopefully she bounces back from it."

Asked if he had any advice for Allison, Sam said, "We all make mistakes in life. Hers seems funny. It's always funny laughing at somebody when you're on the other side of the joke, but hopefully she keeps her head up. 'Smallville' has got those good residuals so she'll be able to get a good attorney."