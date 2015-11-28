Coco Austin and Ice-T have a lot to be thankful for this holiday weekend! Coco has given birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Chanel Nicole, reports People.

Delivering a few weeks early, the 36-year-old gave birth at 11:47 a.m. on Nov. 28 in Englewood, New Jersey, adds the mag.

The new mom tweeted, "Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound baby girl."

Ice-T shared the snap with the caption, "Ladies and Gentlemen! Please allow me to introduce to the World … Baby Chanel 5.7 pounds. Love is Love."

The "Law & Order: SVU" star and his lady love revealed they were expecting in an episode of their reality show "Ice Loves Coco" in July. Instead of keeping the baby's gender and name a secret, the couple quickly announced they would be having a girl and naming her Chanel.

Coco opened up to People about her decision to finally have kids with her husband, whom she married back in 2001. The curvy blonde said, "I think it's time. I think I'm in that stage in my life where I need this. The model added, "I've done everything in my life pretty much career-wise and … I've been in a happy marriage for 15 years. It feels really, really good."

Baby Chanel is Coco's first child, and the third for the 57-year-old rapper-turned-actor. He has two grown children, Tracy and Letesha, from previous relationships.