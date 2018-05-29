Paris Jackson leaves Dior show early 'in a rage,' plus more news

Paris Jackson leaves Dior show 'in a rage'

What happened to Paris Jackson at the Dior show in Paris last week? That's what multiple outlets were left wondering after the young model bailed on the fashion house's cruise collection show on Friday, May 25. According to reports (via Page Six), a bad rainstorm made the outdoor runway slippery and Paris split as the first model made her way down it. The theme was a Mexican rodeo, however, and a source tells Page Six Paris was less concerned with the weather than the safety of the animals involved in the show. The New York Times reported Paris left "in a rage" after having appeared happy to take her shoes off and jump in the puddles during the photocall. Bazaar also reported she left "only minutes in, presumably out of concern for animal welfare." Reps for the Michael Jackson's daughter did not respond to requests for comment. Paris later shared a photo of herself looking up into the overcast sky. "Left early and did this," she captioned the shot.

RELATED: Models who changed their names