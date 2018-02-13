Kylie Jenner taps mom Kris, hires baby nurse to help with baby Stormi, plus more news

Kylie Jenner hires baby nurse, asks mom Kris to help with newborn daughter

While Kylie Jenner is said to be loving every minute of motherhood after welcoming daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, the 20-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul has also been leaning on family members for help -- especially mom Kris Jenner. "Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi," a source tells Us Weekly. "Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi." But Kris isn't the only one lending assistance: Though early reports claimed Kylie wouldn't be hiring a nanny, Us Weekly reports that she has added a baby nurse to her payroll. Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, has also been around and apparently is a new man since his daughter's arrival. "Travis has been on cloud nine since his first child's birth. Friends have noticed the normally stoic guy is now laughing a lot and [is] much calmer than usual," TMZ wrote on Feb. 13, adding that Travis is being much more selective about which gigs he'll take. "Only serious cash will pry him away from his baby girl," TMZ added.

