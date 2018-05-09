Move over Kylie! Lady Gaga's personal portfolio is already incredible, but she's now adding another wrinkle — Gaga is jumping into the cosmetics game.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported on May 9 that the singer's company, Ate My Heart Inc., is currently moving forward to secure a trademark for a new brand of cosmetics called "Haus Beauty."

According to the filing documents, Haus Beauty will feature everything from foundation, eyeliners, shadows and lipsticks to another product called "beauty milks."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The singer and "A Star is Born" actress has been expanding her brand into multiple fields.

The Blast reported late last year that Lady Gaga was developing her own wine label, having filed for trademark documents to secure the rights to "Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco" and "Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa," which is Italian for white white and red wine, respectively. However, her application was suspended until changes were made (another company already has a trademark for "Trattoria").

The wine is expected to be served at Gaga's father's New York City restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, which is named after Gaga's late aunt.

If, and when, Gaga officially enters the cosmetics world, she'll be getting involved in a very crowded space, especially among celebrities. Kylie Jenner famously has her incredibly popular Kylie Cosmetics line; Kim Kardashian West has her KKW Beauty x Mario line; Gwen Stefani, too, hopes to launch a line called P8NT; Drew Barrymore also has a line called Flower Beauty.