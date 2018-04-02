No doubt about it, Gwen Stefani is already her own empire, and she's now looking to expand.

PressPhotoBank / Splash News

On Monday, TMZ reported that "The Voice" star is launching her own cosmetics line and has trademarked the name P8NT, pronounced "paint." According to documentation, Gwen's line will include everything from nail polishes, hair color, eyeliners, powders and lipsticks. P8NT will also include perfumes, moisturizers and sunscreens.

This is hardly Gwen's first foray into the cosmetics world. In early 2017 she was named the Revlon global brand ambassador. Also, she partnered with Urban Decay for a makeup collection a few years ago, TMZ pointed out.

J M Warren/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

The "Hollaback Girl" singer spoke about her love of makeup last year with Elle, saying her aunt got her interested in cosmetics when she was young.

"My dad's sister was the make-up queen. My mom would always tell me stories of her sitting on the couch with all her make-up," Gwen said. "She always went full blown with lashes, so I always think that maybe I took after her."

She continued, "As for friends, I have my whole beauty crew. Everyone I work with is just as passionate about makeup and hair and style as I am, so we just have so much fun creating looks. We love to recreate anything that feels vintage; any decade like the 60s or 70s. Being on 'The Voice' we did a lot of that, referencing all the old Hollywood stars. It's super fun."

Rest assured that P8NT is going to be bananas… B-A-N-A-N-A-S.