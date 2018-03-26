Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend their honeymoon? Plus, more news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be honeymooning in Namibia

Once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" in May, what's next for the couple? According to a new report from the Daily Mail, they could be heading to their beloved continent of Africa to enjoy a honeymoon before returning to London. The Mail reports there's been chatter about Harry taking his new bride to Namibia after the wedding, where the luxury lodge company Natural Selection is said to be planning a handful of accommodation options for the two to enable them to stay off the radar with fans and photographers. Namibia, the Mail points out, is among the least populated places in the world, making it a potentially ideal getaway for one of the decade's most high-profile weddings. The African country also happens to share a border with Botswana -- the native country of the center diamond on the engagement ring Harry gave Meghan when he proposed. Plans are also reportedly underway for a bachelorette party for the "Suits" alum. According to the Mail, Markus Anderson, the global membership director for the Soho House group, has been tasked with organizing the event.

RELATED: Biggest royal moments of 2017