Tori Spelling checked on again by police, plus more news

Police check on Tori Spelling again

Tori Spelling sparked a new round of concern for her wellbeing earlier this month after police were called to intervene in what was described as an apparent "breakdown" involving the seeming "mental illness" of a female in the house. It turned out Tori's husband Dean had made the March 1 call. This week, he still seemed to be worried about his wife, though, and called the cops again. That's according to TMZ, which reports three police officers were seen outside a doctor's office building that morning. Tori, who had reportedly left the house earlier with one of her kids, was inside while Dean was outside with the couple's baby. Police talked to Tori but found nothing dire was going on and left the scene. Meanwhile, back at home in Tori and Dean's neighborhood, neighbors are reportedly getting frustrated with the regular disturbances caused by the couple's fighting. "They argue several times a week," a source tells InTouch. "Their fights can be heard throughout the whole neighborhood. Tori's yelling and hysterical crying are unmistakable." The insider also claims police had come to Tori and Dean's the day before the "mental illness" incident, when Tori thought someone was breaking into her house. Instead, it turned out Dean was simply returning, having given his wife some space. "She freaked because Dean had not been home for a few days. He left to clear the air after one of their fights," the source says. "They really are the neighbors from hell."

