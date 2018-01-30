Hollywood stars react to the 'Black Panther' premiere
"*Jill Scott voice*#BlackPanther was beautiful in every way imaginable." --Issa Rae, who posted this on Jan. 29, 2018. Keep reading for more star's reactions...
RELATED: Amy Schumer and more funny female stars who are authors
"*Jill Scott voice*#BlackPanther was beautiful in every way imaginable." --Issa Rae, who posted this on Jan. 29, 2018. Keep reading for more star's reactions...
RELATED: Amy Schumer and more funny female stars who are authors