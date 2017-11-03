Female film directors you need to know

The Academy Awards began back in 1929 and since then, only four (yes, four) women have ever been nominated for best director and only one has won (Kathryn Bigelow). Almost the exact same is true for the Golden Globes, which were launched in 1943. The Hollywood Foreign Press has only nominated five female directors (ever) and selected one as a winner (Barbra Streisand). When we look at the numbers, it's clear they're not at all representative of how many women are out in the world making amazing movies for us to enjoy. In honor of female directors everywhere, Wonderwall.com is shining a spotlight on 20 ladies in the film industry who deserve our attention... beginning with actress-turned-director Greta Gerwig, who both wrote and directed the comedy "Lady Bird," which hits theaters on Nov. 3, 2017. The film follows Saoirse Ronan's character, Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, as she spends a year in Northern California dealing with her overbearing mom (played by Laurie Metcalf) while trying to decide what road she wants to take into adulthood. Keep reading to discover more phenomenal women directors you need to know...

