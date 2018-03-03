Kylie Jenner just gifted her legions of social media followers with a close-up, adorable baby noises to boot, with a video post of baby Stormi to her Snapchat.

After reportedly costing the site over $1 billion with a negative tweet, she's throwing some serious love its way with this latest post. In the 4-second video, the baby sucks on a pacifier while making some incredible cute sounds.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

This week has been big for Stormi online debuts, as well as the mom's post-baby body reveals.

And baby daddy Travis Scott posted a shot of Stormi, as well, captioning, "Our little rager !!!!"