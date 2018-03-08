Usher and wife Grace Miguel call it quits and more of the biggest celeb love life updates of early March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with Usher and Grace Miguel. Two and a half years after they eloped and honeymooned in Cuba, the music star and the manager have split. "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," they told Us Weekly in a joint statement on March 6. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward." A source told Us that the pair, who got together in 2009, quietly separated a few months ago. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

