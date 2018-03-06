"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks has struck a deal in his divorce case, and he'll now cough up $1,000 a month to his estranged wife, Melissa, for child support.

TMZ reported on March 6 that the payments are retroactive to November 1, 2017, so he owes her for four months of past support. As part of the deal, the former couple also agreed to joint legal custody of their son, 9-year-old Jeremy Jr. Jeremy Sr. will get his son 30 percent of the time.

This can actually be seen as a win for the felon-turned-model. Melissa had initially asked for child support and spousal support. She never specified what she wanted, but claimed her ex made $1 million monthly in modeling contracts.

Jeremy wasn't forced to pay spousal support.

"We are pleased that we were able to get Melissa child support in an amount 25% above legal guidelines," Melissa's lawyer Lisa Bloom told TMZ. "And the parties have worked together to come up with a reasonable child custody and visitation schedule, as parents should."

A judge needs to formally sign off on the deal, but that appears to be nothing more than a rubber stamp at this point.

Since splitting with Melissa, Jeremy has dated Topshop heiress Chloe Green. In fact, Jeremy and Chloe were spotted kissing in Turkey while he and Melissa were still together.

Last year, Melissa spoke to Britain's "This Morning," and said the affair was "heartbreaking."

"I had no indication he was looking for another relationship," she said. "People who are married, you go through your ups and downs, I thought it was a new chapter in our lives, we'd have to get over the hump and it would be fine."

While Jeremy was locked up, Melissa said, "We were leading day to day lives without him. We would go to visit him a lot. It was good for the kids that they weren't completely pulled apart from him. It was the plan - to be a family together. But then his mugshot went viral. All the exposure that he got, this new career path he was on, he started doing a lot of traveling. I wasn't able to go with him, that probably put some distance between us."