Victoria's Secret Angel, Chanel Iman, and New York Giants star, Sterling Shepard, have gotten hitched.

My love for you will last forever A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Page Six has confirmed that the two exchanged their wedding vows in front of family and friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 3.

While nuptial details were scarce at the time of this story, it is known that there was a big welcoming party with lots of famous faces, including Gabrielle Union, Terrence J, and Chrissy Teigen.

Social Media revealed that fellow model Jordan Dunn was the bridesmaid and fellow Giant, Odell Beckham Jr., was a groomsman.

Chanel, 27, wore a beautiful Ivory lace gown, while Shepard, 25, opted for the traditional yet classic tuxedo, reports Page Six.

Back in December, the super model shared the engagement on her Instagram, captioning, "A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs. 💎💍"

She then added, "My love for you will last forever."

Shepard later surprised Iman with a party at SPiN New York where family and friends were waiting, as she posted a video of the big moment and her shock, writing, "From engagement to a surprise birthday party🎉🎊🎉A night like no other and one of the most incredible nights of my life ❤️ @sterl_shep3 Thank you to everyone who celebrated and congratulated us as we start our new chapter🙏🏽"