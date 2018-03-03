Two online whammy's in one post!

@therealkmckidd / Instagram

"Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd took to his own website to share and celebrate how he's married private chef Arielle Goldrath and that they're expecting their first child together!

"Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family," he wrote. "My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!"

The "Trainspotting" star currently shares two children with ex-wife Jane Parker, Joseph, 17, and Iona, 15. The former pairs divorce became final in December of 2016.

The Scottish star also added: "Close friends and family came together with my Grey's family to share in our celebration day—an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance."

McKidd ended the message with, "There's much to be grateful for and we're thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!"

The wedding ceremony went down at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, CA, where Kevin paid homage to his native home of Scotland in wearing a traditional green kilt, as his pregnant new bride shined in a lace gown and red wedge heels, according to PEOPLE.

Since joining the show in its 5th season, McKidd has continued to play Dr. Owen Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy."