Mary J. Blige is checking another box on her tax forms. She's finally single after settling her nasty divorce case.

The Blast reported on March 5 that the Oscar-nominated singer and actress had settled her divorce with Martin "Kendu" Isaacs. The former duo was set to battle in court the day after the Oscars, but they were able to reach a deal a few days prior.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The duo's split had been acrimonious, to say the least.

After Mary filed for divorce in 2016, Martin claimed he was living on pennies while Mary was living a lavish life. He claimed his ex was slandering him in the press, making it next to impossible to get a job.

Kendu was Mary's manager. They were married for 12 years. After the split, there were multiple reports implying that he had been cheating on Mary with her protege, Starshell.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Last year, Mary spoke to Variety about her widely-praised film, "Mudbound," claiming she used personal experience to get into character.

"I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage," she said. "I was just dying in it. I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good."

In June 2017, the R&B legend was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, and oddly, that was looked at as a win for her. Her ex had actually requested that she pay him $129,319 per month for spousal support.

"I'm doing OK," she told Variety. "I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money."