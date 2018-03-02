They play a husband and wife onstage on Broadway, but is there something brewing between Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas offstage, too?

A new report in the New York Post said the two were spotted "making out" outside Jimmy's Corner bar on West 44th Street in New York City. Their show, "The Parisian Woman" at the Hudson Theatre, is on the same block as the bar.

"They were in front of Jimmy's Corner Wednesday night . . . Uma Thurman was talking to Josh Lucas," a source said. "They proceeded to scoot into the doorway of Jimmy's and made out."

This isn't the first time that dating rumors have circled Uma, 47, and Josh, 46. In late December 2017 there was a report of the two on a sushi date near Times Square.

"It looks like they're really getting along on and off the stage," a source said at the time. After the new report, Uma through her rep, denied there was anything romantic going on.

"I would be so honored, but, alas, we just play husband and wife in 'The Parisian Woman,' and he's the best fake husband ever," she said.

Josh mirrored her statement when approached about the making out report. "I would be so honored!," he said. "She is the best stage wife ever, and I hope people think our stage chemistry is so good we must be . . ."

Uma has been previously married to Gary Oldman and Ethan Hawke. Josh has had an off-and-on relationship with his ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. They share a 5-year-old son together, Noah Rev.

"We are both totally committed to raising our son and being in love with our son," he told People magazine. "I do believe our relationship will be constantly changing. It's a very remarkably complex period of my life and Jess' life that we're doing the best we possibly can to keep his life stable."

To help with the stability, Josh said Noah always stays in the same home and the parents rotate their stays there.

"It's a concept that's fairly new, particularly in the psychology of raising a child in divorce," Josh said. "And the idea is, it's really not the child's fault that you got divorced."

"It's your fault and therefore it should not be the child's problem to go back and forth between two different homes," he continued. "It should actually be the parents' problem."