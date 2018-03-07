Usher's highs and lows
Usher has spent the last two decades making us swoon with his chart-topping music hits and smooth dance moves. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his life, including the amazing highs and painful lows that have shaped this soulful singer into the man he is today. Keep reading to find out more...
RELATED: How the stars of "Pitch Perfect" have changed over the years
Usher has spent the last two decades making us swoon with his chart-topping music hits and smooth dance moves. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at his life, including the amazing highs and painful lows that have shaped this soulful singer into the man he is today. Keep reading to find out more...
RELATED: How the stars of "Pitch Perfect" have changed over the years