The wedding of the year plus more ICYMI news for May 2018

The eyes of the world were on Great Britain on May 19, 2018, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy. When Harry saw his bride, he whispered, "You look amazing." There was drama leading up to the nuptials though, and it concerned who would walk the bride down the aisle. Meghan walked down the aisle with her young wedding party -- not with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who did not attend as he recovered from a surgical procedure to repair damage incurred by a recent heart attack. Prince Charles joined her halfway to escort her to the altar. The guest list was a who's who of pop culture: George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy, James Corden, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Idris Elba were all there.

