Sir Anthony Hopkins and his only daughter, Abigail, have been so estranged that they haven't spoken in two decades. In fact, their relationship is so nonexistent that he doesn't even know if he's a grandfather.

The 80-year-old acting legend said he doesn't care about the family split and doesn't ever think about it.

REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with the Radio Times, Anthony was asked if his daughter has children. He replied, "I don't have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, get on with your life. People make choices. I don't care one way or the other."

RANDY BAUER/REX/Shutterstock

When told that his response sounded "cold," he said, "It is cold. Because life is cold. It's like John Osborne's response when someone said to him, 'Mr Osborne, your play is so offensive,' and he said, 'Life is offensive.'"

Anthony's daughter, who goes by the name of Abigail Harrison, is a singer-songwriter based on London. She is also an actress and has played small roles in multiple films.

REX/Shutterstock

Abigail was raised by her mother, Anthony's first wife, Petronella Barker. The actor and Patronal divorced when Abigail was four years old.

"Children don't like their fathers," Sir Anthony said. "You don't have to love each other."

To be fair, Abigail hasn't always had the nicest things to say about her father either.

In an earlier interview, "I came very close to killing myself. It was the worst time I can remember. I totally abused my mind and body. The root cause was the fact that my father and I had an intermittent relationship when I was young. I was angry and there was a lot of grieving going on."

Still, she said she no longer harbors ill will toward her dad, but she also no plans to reach out to him. "I love my father. He has been very supportive. I really wish him well," she said. "But I have found a certain independence through my music. I need to give myself that time, to move out of the shadow."