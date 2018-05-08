Kat Von D is going to be a mom!

The tattooed makeup maven announced on Instagram on May 8 that she and her husband of three months, Leafar Seyer, are expecting their first child.

It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

"It's a boy," she captioned a photo cradling her baby bump.

Their son, it seems, will be named after his father, Leafar insinuated on Instagram.

"When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and I'm ready to be a father to our son Leafar," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you my love our family comes first !!!"

Interestingly, Kat has been on the record saying she didn't want children.

"No children for me. The funny thing is that I've known since I was 7 years old that I was never going to have kids," she told Dr. Drew Pinsky in December 2017. "I always imagined myself as this worldly, traveling, gypsy lady. I love children, kids love me, but I think I'd make a really good buddy. I don't know if I'd be a bad mom, but it's not what I want. I don't want to put my body through it."

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Clearly, the "L.A. Ink" star is full of surprises. In fact, she surprised her fans on Feb. 21 when she announced that she and Leafar had gotten married.

"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," she captioned a photo of their wedding bands on their inked up hands. In Spanish, she also wrote, "Together in life and in death."