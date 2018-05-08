Just before Taylor Swift opened up her much-anticipated Reputation tour in Arizona, she got a good luck gift from an unexpected person … Katy Perry.

Taylor posted a video to her Instagram Stories on May 8 that showed a literal olive branch in a box, along with a card.

"Thank You Katy," Taylor captioned the video along with several heart emojis.

Taylor's voice can be heard telling her fans, "So I just go to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

A Katy Perry fan account posted the video and it zoomed in on the first few sentences of the letter, which allegedly read, "Hey old friend - I've been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air..."

Olive branches, of course, are a symbol of peace.

Getty Images

Katy and Taylor have long been adversaries.

The feud between Katy and Taylor began around 2014 after the "Blank Space" singer essentially accused Katy of trying "to sabotage an entire arena tour." In a Rolling Stone article, Taylor revealed that her song "Bad Blood" was written about a unnamed mean girl who she said was her "straight up enemy." The rumor mill churned about who this could be, and many said it was Katy.

Katy has since said the feud is about backup dancers.

"She started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Perry told James Corden last year. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

"I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me… that's how you want to deal with it? Karma," Katy said. "It's all about karma."

Katy later softened, saying she would like the feud to end

"I think personally that women together, not divided, with none of this petty s---," she said. "Women together will heal the world."