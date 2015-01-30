Dear Taylor Swift, Katy Perry will respond in kind, in due time.

In anticipation of her Super Bowl halftime show, the "Roar" singer briefly opened up about her feud with the pop sensation, saying that it isn't exactly water under the bridge.

"If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it," she told Billboard Magazine.

The feud between Katy and Taylor stems from a Rolling Stone article in which Taylor revealed that her song "Bad Blood" was written about a unnamed mean girl who she said was her "straight up enemy." The rumor mill churned about who this could be.

The day after the story went public, Katy cryptically tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." Afterward, multiple media outlets confirmed that Taylor was indeed referencing Katy in the song.

For now, though, Katy has other things on her mind, the Super Bowl show, which she is calling the "biggest moment" of her career.

"I want the show to be quintessential Katy," she said. "It's like the exclamation point on the whole last cycle. This is the cherry on top to everything I've already done."