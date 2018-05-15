Due to serious health issues and a surgical procedure, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending his daughter's highly-anticipated wedding after all.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ spoke to Thomas and he told the website he will not even travel to England because he is going into surgery on May 16 to repair damage caused by a recent heart attack — a heart attack, he believes, was brought on because of the recent actions of his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

The doctors "will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," he told the website just a few hours after he indicated that he hoped to walk his daughter down the aisle at the May 19th royal wedding.

Thomas checked himself into the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing chest pains.

It's already been a whirlwind of a week for Meghan's 73-year-old father.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Just a day after Thomas Markle, decided he wasn't going to attend the royal wedding amid a paparazzi scandal, he decided he wanted to attend and walk her down the aisle.

Thomas told TMZ in the morning of May 15, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle." He then added, "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

Thomas even said Meghan wasn't angry with him about the paparazzi scandal in which he sold pictures of himself getting ready for the wedding to an agency.

He told TMZ that Meghan tried calling him on May 14 but he wasn't near his phone. He claims she then texted to tell him she loved him, and she mentioned that she was concerned about his health after his recent heart attack and subsequent chest pains. Thomas also said he now feels that his agreement with the paparazzi agency wasn't a violation of trust, but rather a "stupid" mistake.

As for what triggered the heart attack, Thomas Sr. said he believes that Thomas Jr.'s open letter to Prince Harry discouraging him from marrying Meghan was the culprit.