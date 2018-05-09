Miranda Kerr and and her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, have welcomed a baby boy.

TMZ reported that the model gave birth on May 7 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. around 11:50 PM. They named their son Hart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

It's the first child for the couple, but it's Miranda's second, as she shares 7-year-old son Flynn with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

Other details of the birth are not known.

On Nov. 15, the model's rep confirmed that she and her husband of a year were expecting.

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Diane von Furst

In November 2017, a report in Life & Style said Miranda was "super excited" about the baby and had already spent $250,000 on the nursery.

The insider said at the time that the baby's nursery contained a custom-made crib and a walk-in closet filled with designer baby clothes from Dior, Stella McCartney, and Ralph Lauren.

"She isn't holding back when it comes to giving her newborn the best of the best!," the source said.