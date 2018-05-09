Maybe the feud isn't over after all? On Tuesday, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift seemed to end their years-long spat after the "American Idol" judge sent Taylor a literal olive branch, signifying peace.

Taylor posted a video to Instagram to genuinely thank Katy for the gesture. Well, according to a report in The Sun, Katy is now upset with how Taylor handled the gift.

"Katy expected that Taylor would post something about it," a source told The Sun Online. "But she didn't expect the actual letter to go on social."

In addition to the olive brach was a card from Katy. Taylor didn't reveal the full content of the card in the Instagram post, but several websites zoomed in on the words. It began, "Hey old friend - I've been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air..." At one point Katy wrote she was "deeply sorry" about something.

"The thing is, you can only see part of what Katy wrote and it looks like she's taking sole responsibility for the entire feud," the source said. "Without context, it looks like she's taking the blame for everything and obviously there's a lot more to it than that."

In sharing the video to her Instagram Stories on May 8, Taylor can be heard saying, "So I just go to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

She captioned the video, "Thank You Katy." She also included several heart emojis.

Katy and Taylor, one-time friends, have long been adversaries.

The feud between Katy and Taylor began around 2014 after the "Blank Space" singer essentially accused Katy of trying "to sabotage an entire arena tour." In a Rolling Stone article, Taylor revealed that her song "Bad Blood" was written about a unnamed mean girl who she said was her "straight up enemy." The rumor mill churned about who this could be, and many said it was Katy.

Katy has since said the feud is about backup dancers.

"She started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Perry told James Corden last year. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

"I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me… that's how you want to deal with it? Karma," Katy said. "It's all about karma."

Katy later softened, saying she would like the feud to end

"I think personally that women together, not divided, with none of this petty s---," she said. "Women together will heal the world."