Hugh Grant is a married man… and it only took 57 years!

The once-notorious bachelor married his longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein on May 25 in London at the Chelsea Register Office.

Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that the ceremony was small with just select family and friends attending.

Earlier this week reports indicated that the "Notting Hill" star and Anna were set to marry. A photograph of the wedding banns — a notice publicly displayed in the register office for 28 days that includes details of where you intend to get married — was posted in several British newspapers.

This is Hugh's first marriage.

Rex USA

Hugh and Anna have been linked for six years, and they share three of his five children together.

In an interview with People magazine, Hugh said of fatherhood, "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me —he said sounding clichéd — but it happens to be true. It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."