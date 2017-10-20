Kendall Jenner cheers on rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin at a Clippers game, plus more news

Kendall Jenner cheers on Blake Griffin in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 19, 108 - 92, and one of the NBA's most fashionable fans was seated courtside, cheering on her man. Dressed casually in a taupe jacket, jeans and white crop top, Kendall Jenner hung out with a male friend and enjoyed some snacks during the game as she watched Blake Griffin slam a dunk and land a three-point shot. Blake and Kendall have been spending an increasing amount of time together since the summer, when her rumored non-exclusive fling with A$AP Rocky appeared to start fizzling.

