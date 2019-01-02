Kendall Jenner cheers for Sixers beau Ben Simmons in spite of fan petition, plus more news

Kendall Jenner cheers for Ben Simmons amid fan petition to ban her from 76ers home games

An animated Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Day as she's spent much of her downtime in recent months: cheering on her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, at a Philadelphia 76ers game. This time, the world's highest-paid model sat courtside with her friend, Charlotte Lawrence, in her hometown as the Sixers played the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. Judging from her smile in photos from the evening, Kendall doesn't seem too worried about a fan petition demanding she be banned from all 76ers home games, either. A Change.org page currently making rounds online blames Kendall for Philly's recent loss to "the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers," according to People. The ban request has already been deemed "ridiculous" by Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, who recently told Business Insider Kendall's "awesome" and "a great influence on [Ben], adding that the team has "won every game she's been at but one so far." And yes, the Sixers beat the Clippers on Tuesday, 119 - 113. Kendall and Ben were first linked last year. They were rumored to have split in the fall but were clearly back on by November. Other than showing up religiously for his games recently, she's stayed quiet about the relationship. "Kendall's really different from her sisters in that sense," a source close to Kendall told People in July. "She honestly doesn't want people talking about who she's dating and is very protective of her personal life."

RELATED: The business of being Kendall Jenner