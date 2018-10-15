Listomania

All the times Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have talked about parenthood

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 14

The stork is coming, and the royals couldn't be more thrilled! Over the years, both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been very vocal about their desire to be parents. In the wake of the happy news that Meghan is expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, we're looking back at all the times Harry and Meghan have spoken about having kids…

RELATED: The best royal christening photos through the years

Up NextBig Apples
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 14

The stork is coming, and the royals couldn't be more thrilled! Over the years, both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been very vocal about their desire to be parents. In the wake of the happy news that Meghan is expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, we're looking back at all the times Harry and Meghan have spoken about having kids…

RELATED: The best royal christening photos through the years

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries