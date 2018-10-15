All the times Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have talked about parenthood
The stork is coming, and the royals couldn't be more thrilled! Over the years, both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been very vocal about their desire to be parents. In the wake of the happy news that Meghan is expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, we're looking back at all the times Harry and Meghan have spoken about having kids…
RELATED: The best royal christening photos through the years
The stork is coming, and the royals couldn't be more thrilled! Over the years, both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been very vocal about their desire to be parents. In the wake of the happy news that Meghan is expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, we're looking back at all the times Harry and Meghan have spoken about having kids…
RELATED: The best royal christening photos through the years