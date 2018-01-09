On the heels of his DUI arrest in California, Bam Margera is headed to rehab.

The MTV star's mom, April, told the New York Post's Page Six, "He decided to go to rehab in LA so we're putting that program into place. How long he stays is to be determined but he'll want to keep that private."

Bam was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 7 and booked for driving under the influence. He was released on $15,000 bail. Not long after the arrest, several publications suggested that his family was trying to get him into rehab.

Bam, who welcomed a child with his wife, Nicole, two weeks ago, is receptive to getting help.

"He feels a lot better," April told Page Six. "He had a bad night. He's embarrassed by it. He's mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family."

She added, "As parents we're trying to step back right now and let this person that we trust and other trusted professionals take over."

There are conflicting reports as to what led to Bam's arrest -- TMZ said he approached cops while driving; The Blast says he was pulled over for texting and driving.

Bam has battled alcohol abuse in the past and has been open about his struggle.

April, who often appeared on Bam's show, "Viva La Bam," said, "Don't be so quick to judge other people. Everybody has a different story and everybody is going through different things. It's not an instant fix. He's been seeing therapists. There are going to be hiccups when you're battling addiction. You're not going to be 100 percent successful the first time. He's getting a handle and the upside of this thing. He's learning as he goes."

Last year, Bam spoke to skateboard magazine Jenkem about his drinking, and, at the time, he said he was sober.

"I never had any pill problems and I've never tried heroin in my life, but it's been a real struggle for me to stay off the alcohol," he said. "But just as long you're surrounded by good people and you have something to do, you'll be good. Like in Barcelona I wake up and my mission is to skate all day. I know being in Spain is the best place for me right now to not drink."

Bam's best friend, Ryan Dunn, was killed in 2011 from drunk driving.