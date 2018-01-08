"Jackass" star Bam Margera was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence, but the way it happened is somewhat of an oddity.

According to TMZ, the MTV star was driving past police officers who had pulled over a different person. Bam, however, slowed down as he approached the scene and started talking to cops. Police believed they smelled alcohol, so Bam was instructed to pull over.

Police conducted a field sobriety test, which he allegedly failed.

TMZ said Bam was booked for DUI early Jan. 7, and bail was set at $15,000. He was released at 2:30 PM.

Bam has battled with addiction in the past, but he had never been booked for DUI.

Last September, the reality TV star spoke to People magazine about being sober.

"I was s-tbag wasted every night, and eventually was like, 'This has to stop,'" he said. "Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off."

Bam's friend Ryan Dunn was killed while drunk driving in 2011. In chatting with the mag, he said that his buddy's death contributed to his drinking problem.

"But then I just reached a point where drinking got really old," he said. "I just looked at the big picture, like, 'What am I doing? I'm not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester [Pennsylvania] cracking jokes with the locals.' So I stopped.'"

He also spoke to skateboard magazine Jenkem about his drinking, and, at the time, he said he was sober.

"I never had any pill problems and I've never tried heroin in my life, but it's been a real struggle for me to stay off the alcohol," he said. "But just as long you're surrounded by good people and you have something to do, you'll be good. Like in Barcelona I wake up and my mission is to skate all day. I know being in Spain is the best place for me right now to not drink."