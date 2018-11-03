Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons may be back on!

Earlier in the week, the reality TV star was spotted in Philadelphia at one of the NBA star's games.

TMZ noted that Kendall "had a private suite and tons of security."

Neil Rasmus / BFA / REX / Shutterstock; Matt Slocum / AP / REX / Shutterstock / .

The two were then seen meeting up immediately after the game in the parking lot. The two were also spotted at the Elbow Lane bowling alley, Page Six reported.

"Kendall and friends were celebrating the 76ers' win against the LA Clippers. Kendall arrived in Philadelphia on a private jet after spending Halloween with her sisters," a source told Page Six. "The party was drinking wine and having some bites as they bowled . . . Kendall and Ben were having a great time with friends partying after his hometown victory."

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Kendall, 23, and Ben, 22, were first linked in early summer, but reports in September said the romance was dying down. In fact, in September, she was even photographed kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar Hadid. Ben seemed to be interested in moving on with model Ashley Moore, but reports suggested that he still carried a torch for Kendall and tried to woo her back with flowers.

Maybe it worked…