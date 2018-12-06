Will Julie Chen leave Les Moonves over new sexual misconduct allegations? Plus, more news

Julie Chen could give up on Les Moonves marriage in light of new allegations

New information from Page Six and the New York Times suggests Julie Chen may finally stop holding onto her marriage to former CBS chief Les Moonves. Though Julie has defended her husband amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, a TV source close to Julie tells Page Six it seems very possible the TV personality could change her mind after learning of allegations detailed in a report from the New York Times that include a claim Les had "a staff member on call for oral sex." The longtime network exec has denied that allegation. The Times, meanwhile reported this week that it appeared Les knocked off his allegedly lewd behavior when he married Julie in 2004. The Julie source isn't convinced that's enough to keep the couple together, though. "It did stop when he married her — that's true — but I don't see how she continues in this marriage," said the insider. It doesn't help that Les and Julie's romance started at work at CBS. "Obviously, that shows that Les liked to fish in the company pond," said the Page Six source. According to the New York Times, the report lawyers put together following an investigation of Les claims there were in fact multiple instances in which Les was allegedly involved in "nonconsensual sexual misconduct." The report also says the then network head received oral sex from multiple CBS employees. The Times report says the "on call oral sex" was consensual. It also quotes Les' lawyer as saying his client "never put or kept someone on the payroll for the purpose of sex." Says the Page Six source: "You have to adapt to what is the new normal. This is the time when an individual in situations like this is forced to consider their position and where they go next ... There are financial considerations and the overall embarrassment to deal with. But at least Julie's protecting her brand by going back on air. The telling thing now will be when she chooses to make her first public appearance without him." As of Thursday, Dec. 6, neither Julie, Les nor the woman alleged to have been kept on call for sexual services have commented. Julie and Les were seen together in public in Los Angeles last month. The complete report from investigators at CBS, which is also expected to cover information tied to sexual misconduct allegations against Charlie Rose is due at the end of January.

