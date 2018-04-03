In the end, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum just couldn't handle the distance in their marriage.

The longtime couple shocked Hollywood this week when they announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage. A source told Page Six Channing and Jenna were spending a lot of time apart because of work, and that put too much strain on the marriage.

"Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus Jenna is in pre-production for the movie, 'Berlin I Love You,'" the source said. "Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together, despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify."

Further, Page Six's source said the Jenna embraces the Hollywood life more than Channing, who chooses to stay away from Tinseltown when he's not working.

Some media outlets looked back at the former couple's social media and tried to see if there were any clues indicating that there was trouble in paradise. In December, Channing and Jenna took an adults-only vacation to Mexico for her birthday. In a December 3 post, Jenna mentioned how "challenging" the year had been.

"This year has been one i will never forget. Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time," she wrote. "But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way."

One media outlet even called the birthday vacation a "make or break holiday" for the duo.

Speculation that the two had split has been surfacing for a month. While announcing their split via social media, the duo maintained a friendly and loving demeanor.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement read. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."