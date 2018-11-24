It's been just over a year since Charlie Rose was fired from "CBS This Morning" following allegations of sexual harassment from eight different women with ties to the "Charlie Rose Show."

Now, the staff at CBS News is starting to voice concern about the investigation that was launched in the wake of the longtime news man's Nov. 20, 2017 apology, in which he said he believed he "was pursuing shared feelings" in each of the cases at hand until discovering that he was "mistaken."

Insiders tell the New York Post there have been no updates on the state of the investigation, which extended beyond just Rose's news show, given that some fall against CBS CEO Les Moonves. A Washington Post report from May 2017 spoke to more women who registered similar claims of having been groped, spoken to inappropriately and essentially flashed by Rose,

"It's safe to say that everyone within the news division is upset. It's been a very long year and we want to know what's going on. No one's telling us anything," a source told the New York Post in a story published Saturday, Nov. 24.

Those involved with the investigation are reportedly lawyers from outside the network who were charged with looking into "the overall culture of the company," according to the paper.

After speaking to more than 250 people, the group handling the investigation has yet to tell the staff anything, sources said. Their report is slated to be done by the end of the year, which gives the network's board one month to choose how they'll respond.

"CBS This Morning" has been helmed by Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga in the wake of Rose's departure. King said this fall she did not "see him coming back to CBS" in an interview with the New York Times.

Asked to comment on the investigation for the story by the Post, CBS declined.