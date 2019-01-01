Stars celebrating New Year's Eve 2019

Cheers to the New Year! Celebrities, like Ryan Seacrest, counted down the start of 2019 from a bunch of different time zones across the globe. The "American Idol" host came to us live from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City. Keep clicking to find out how more of your favorite stars rang in NYE 2019 from around the world.

RELATED: 19 pop culture anniversaries to expect in 2019