It's Stormi's world and we're all just livin' in it!

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, threw their baby girl, Stormi Webster, an epic carnival-themed first birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 9.

"I had to go all out for my baby," Kylie captioned a pic with her daughter, adding the hashtag #StormiWorld.

The idea behind the #StormiWorld bash was clearly inspired by Travis' current Astroworld Tour, with stages designed to feel like an over-the-top amusement park.

Partygoers entered the birthday event through an oversized inflatable of Stormi's head, which Travis also has of himself at all of his concerts.

The soiree featured attractions like, a bubble room, butterfly rainbow forrest, carousel ride, puppy party area with real pooches to play with, and walls lined with huge teddy bears.

Grandma Kris Jenner and Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, took advantage of the photo op with a mother-daughter shot. "Me and my boo @khloekardashian," Kris wrote on Instagram. "Happy 1st birthday Stormi!!"

The Kardashian-Jenner clan even put their differences with Kylie's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, aside to celebrate Stormi.

"Beyond proud of my amazing daughter for all of her accomplishments, but especially proud of what an amazing mom she is to her little girl!" Caitlyn captioned a photo with her daughter, granddaughter and girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, at the party. "And what a great birthday party!! Happy first birthday Stormi!"

And, of course, there were a slew of celebs that joined in on the fun, like DJ Khaled. He showed up with a very special gift for the birthday girl -- none other than a little Chanel.

"My brother @travisscott and his queen @kyliejenner invited me to Stormi bday party," he wrote next to a photo taken during present-opening time. "As a father I know how important it is to give our kids the best life and the best bday [parties]."

But, one of the most exciting elements at the party seemed to an appearance by the "Baby Shark Dance" crew.

Kylie and Travis naturally took the opportunity to dance with their daughter during the catchy performance.

We can only imagine how the proud parents plan to top themselves at Stormi's second birthday ...