Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 BAFTAs

The BAFTAs are one of the most fashionable events in London, where the stars flock to see who takes home top prize at the prestigious award ceremony. But not everyone dons their red carpet best! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst looks of the night, starting with our first flagrant miss of the night. That honor goes to Lily Collins, who wore this bizarre navy blue Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble. From the strangely cropped blazer to the tiered short skirt with a sheer patterned overlay, there was nothing really to love about this look. Her hair and makeup, however, were an entirely different story! See her beauty look and the rest of the best and worst dressed stars next...

