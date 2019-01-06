Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes are here! And while we love seeing which stars picked up honors for their acting, we also love seeing who fared well in fashion... and who didn't! One example of the latter? Lucy Liu, who takes home the esteemed honor of worst dressed on the Golden Globe red carpet. The star sported this tragic Galia Lahav combination of a dress and cape from the designer's "And God Created Woman" collection, comprised of a one-shouldered nude-hued dress with neon colored embellishments underneath a sheer full-length cape-like cover. And if the unfortunate dress wasn't enough, she finished her look with an equally underwhelming hairstyle, which we'll see next...

RELATED: 2019 Golden Globe pre-parties